Trophy belonging to Len Dawson stolen in early ‘80s recovered, police say

A trophy that belonged to Len Dawson was recovered after police found it inside a stolen car.
A trophy that belonged to Len Dawson was recovered after police found it inside a stolen car.(Lee's Summit Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old trophy belonging to the late Chiefs great Len Dawson has been recovered.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department stated that on Jan. 6, officers were made aware of a shoplifting suspect at a shopping center who had walked out “with a large amount of merchandise.”

Police later found the suspect had left the store with about $6,500 worth of stolen clothes, jewelry, cologne and electronics. A release indicated the individual had also been driving a stolen car.

When law enforcement searched the suspect’s car, they found other stolen materials, including a silver trophy.

ALSO READ: ‘He was all class:’ Local broadcasters remember Len Dawson

The trophy had the name “Len Dawson” engraved on it and had been given to the star signal-caller “for his years of ‘Meritorious Service in Pro Football’ in 1976,” police stated.

The police department was able to return the trophy to Dawson’s widow, Linda, who “was overjoyed to have it back in her possession.”

Officers said the trophy was likely stolen sometime in the early 1980s.

Police said the name of the suspect has not been released due to not being formally charged as of Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: Kansas City, football community remembers Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Randall Hartman Jr.
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
FILE
Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca
FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase

Latest News

Kristrine Becker of Logan Elementary was presented a national Milken Educator Award.
Teacher honored for work
FILE
Police presence in Topeka neighborhood related to ongoing investigation
Asia Sampson
Riley Co. welcomes Alaska graduate to educate community about opioids
Topeka High students display award-winning digital photos
Good Kids - Topeka High Photo Students
Juan Caballeros-Yescas
Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison