TPD offers residents chance to learn what it takes to be an officer

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has opened the application process for its 47th Citizens Academy, so the public can learn what it takes to be a police officer.

The Citizens Academy is a bi-annual program opened to citizens interested in learning the many challenges law enforcement officers see every day and learning how officers can meet those challenges. This year will be the 27th year for TPD’s Citizens Academy.

The classes will be from March 2 through May 11 from 6 - 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings. The citizens will learn about the many different facets of the Police Department, like field operations, criminal investigations, community outreach, crisis negotiations, bomb disposal, crime scene investigation, and more.

Participants will also have the option to take part in sessions that include a tour of the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections, observe K-9 unit demonstrations, and partake in hands-on training scenarios. At the end of the academy, the citizens that complete the course will receive a certificate of attendance.

Anyone who wants to apply for this academy must be over 18 years of age. If you want to fill out the application and submit it, you can find the application HERE or contact Sergeant Michael Burns at (785) 368-9201.

