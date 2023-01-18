Topeka man arrested with help of staff after purse stolen from animal shelter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of staff at Helping Hands Humane Society, a Topeka man was put behind bars for the theft of a purse from the shelter.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, officials were called to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. with reports of theft. Officials were told that a woman’s purse had been stolen at the business.

Throughout the course of the investigation, TPD said officials were able to identify the suspect as Dustin J. Spooner, 38, of Topeka, with the help of video surveillance.

Around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials said they found Spooner in the area of SW 21st and Western Ave. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on burglary, theft and parole violation.

TPD said it would like to thank the staff at HHHS for their quick response and aid in the investigation. Due to the staff’s ability to share video evidence of the suspect, officers said they were able to find and arrest Spooner.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Spooner remains behind bars with no bond listed.

