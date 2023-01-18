Topeka Arab Shriners donate 1500 tickets to KS National Guard for upcoming circus

This will be the 40th year that the Shrine has hosted the annual circus in Topeka.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Arab Shrine showed their support of the Kansas National Guard Wednesday morning by donating 1500 tickets to the upcoming Shrine circus.

The presentation took place at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard at Forbes Field.

100% of the circus proceeds will go towards the local Shrine temple.

Todd Starin, commander of the Arab Legion of Honor, and a veteran himself, said the organization donated to show their support of the soldiers and their families for their service.

Myself, I spent over 40 years in the Army so the sacrifices that we have made and our brothers and sisters in arms have made in their own careers... It’s always nice to recognize that service and to provide them a little bit of family time together and the complementary tickets will enable them to do that,” said Starin.

The Arab Shrine Circus will take place from February 24th through February 26th at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

