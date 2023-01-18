Three Topeka men behind bars after officials watch them attempt to steal car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men are behind bars after officials allegedly watched them attempt to break into a car and steal it in downtown Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Jeremiah D. Odell, 39, Brandon T. Sherley, 30, and David. L. Benaka, 32, all of Topeka, are behind bars and face multiple charges which could include one for felons in possession of a firearm after an attempted vehicle theft.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said they saw three suspects attempt to steal a 2020 Chrysler 300 in the 600 block of SE Monroe St. All three were arrested and identified as Odell, Sherley and Benaka. They were taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

During the investigation, officials said they found a loaded handgun, illegal drugs and ammunition.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Odell was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary and attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Sherley was booked on burglary and attempted theft of a motor vehicle while Benaka was booked on burglary, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana nad possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation.

