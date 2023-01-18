Third Dana Chandler murder trial set for October

Dana Chandler
Dana Chandler
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A third murder trial for Dana Chandler has been pushed back several months.

The Shawnee Co. Judge Cheryl Rios last week granted a continuance in the trial after Chandler’s team submitted new evidence. The state requested the report not be admitted due to a lack of time to review before the trial was to begin. That trial was set to begin February 6, and in Pottawatomie County due to the media coverage drawn by her previous two trials.

Rios allowed the report, and scheduled a hearing Tuesday to determine a new trial date. October 16, 2023 was set as a new start date during that hearing.

Chandler is accused of double murder in the 2002 deaths of her ex-husband Mike Cisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness. The most recent trial, in September 2022, was tossed out due to a hung jury.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
FILE
Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca

Latest News

Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
John Caviness
May trial scheduled for police chief abuse case
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has joined a 21-state coalition to challenge the...
AG Kobach joins coalition against two companies ESG practices