Small Manhattan blaze dubbed arson by investigators

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon that caused damage estimated to be $10,000.(Manhattan Fire Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators have determined that a small fire in a 75-year-old woman’s Manhattan home was intentionally set.

The Riley County Police Department announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that the cause of a Tuesday fire was found to be intentional.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Manhattan Fire Department indicated that crews were called to 807 Pottawatomie Ave. with reports of the fire. When they arrived, they found a “small fire” in a front room of the single-story home. Smoke had already spread throughout the structure.

RCPD noted that the home belonged to a 75-year-old woman and the fire had been started by a 28-year-old woman.

MFD said crews were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes. The fire caused around $10,000 in damage.

RCPD did not indicate if any arrests had been made and did not release the identity of the woman who allegedly started the fire.

