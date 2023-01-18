Small fire causes an estimated $10K lost at Manhattan home

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon that caused damage estimated to be $10,000.

Manhattan fire crews were called to respond to a structure fire located at 807 Pottawatomie Ave. at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday. Fire crews on the scene found what the fire department described as a “small fire” in a front room of a one-story, single-family home with smoke spreading throughout the structure.

No injuries were reported. After firefighters opened the back door, one dog escaped the flames.

An investigation by the fire department will determine the cause of the fire.

