Santa Fe Trail High School burglary now has person of interest

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road, during the early morning hours of January 12th.

We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dalton R. Quimby, a 28-year-old white male, approximately 5′11″ tall, 200 pounds, green eyes, and sandy blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quimby is asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121, email tips@oscosheriff.org, Osage County Crime Stoppers at (877) OSCRIME, or their local law enforcement agency.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

