Saline County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 officers

The Saline Co. Sheriff's Office welcomes two new K-9 officers on Jan. 18, 2023.
The Saline Co. Sheriff's Office welcomes two new K-9 officers on Jan. 18, 2023.(Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Saline County schools will notice new K-9 officers on their campuses following the induction of two new partners.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, it welcomed two new K-9 partners to the agency.

In December, officials said two deputies traveled to the Brevard Co., Fla., Sheriff’s Office ‘Paws and Stripes College.’ While there, the deputies attended a week of training and handling classes for a Law Enforcement Investigative Therapy Dog. They then trained their new K-9 partners who had just completed 14 weeks of their own training to become a Nationally Registered Therapy Dog Team.

The Sheriff’s Office said the unique program uses rescued dogs trained by inmates under the supervision of professional trainers to provide trained therapy dogs for free. The teams provide assistance in a number of ways - i.e. calming those in crisis, interviews with children and adults, critical incident debriefings and other public events.

Officials indicated that Deputy Tyler Casteel and his K-9 Jax, an Alaskan Malamute, are assigned to work with Ell-Saline Schools USD 307 while Deputy Brandon Long and his K-9 Piper, a Basenji-Border Collie mix, are assigned to work with Southeast of Saline Schools USD 306.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Randall Hartman Jr.
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
FILE
Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca
FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase

Latest News

As part of the Broadband Infrastructure Program, Governor Laura Kelly announced nearly $45...
Governor Kelly announces Broadband Infrastructure program final phase, nearly $45 million awarded
FILE
Bill introduced to squash exceptions to law that allows teen marriage in Kansas
Slick roads tonight as temperatures drop below freezing
Slick roads tonight, storm risk this evening
FILE
Crews in the Capital City prepare for possible winter weather