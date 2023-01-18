Saline County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 officers

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Saline County schools will notice new K-9 officers on their campuses following the induction of two new partners.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, it welcomed two new K-9 partners to the agency.

In December, officials said two deputies traveled to the Brevard Co., Fla., Sheriff’s Office ‘Paws and Stripes College.’ While there, the deputies attended a week of training and handling classes for a Law Enforcement Investigative Therapy Dog. They then trained their new K-9 partners who had just completed 14 weeks of their own training to become a Nationally Registered Therapy Dog Team.

The Sheriff’s Office said the unique program uses rescued dogs trained by inmates under the supervision of professional trainers to provide trained therapy dogs for free. The teams provide assistance in a number of ways - i.e. calming those in crisis, interviews with children and adults, critical incident debriefings and other public events.

Officials indicated that Deputy Tyler Casteel and his K-9 Jax, an Alaskan Malamute, are assigned to work with Ell-Saline Schools USD 307 while Deputy Brandon Long and his K-9 Piper, a Basenji-Border Collie mix, are assigned to work with Southeast of Saline Schools USD 306.

