Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 61-year-old woman reported her silver 1946 Chevrolet truck had been stolen from her garage.

RCPD indicated the theft cost the woman about $15,000.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

