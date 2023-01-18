Report finds Kansas metros among least attractive to STEM professionals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While STEM has proven to be a large and growing career field, a recent report has found that metro areas in Kansas are among the least attractive to those in the profession.

With STEM jobs projected to grow nearly 11% within the next 30 years, compared to 5% for other occupations, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that it released its report for 2023′s Best & Worst Metro Areas for STEM Professionals.

To see which markets were best for STEM workers, WalletHub said it compared 100 of the biggest metro areas in the nation across 21 metrics. Data sets ranged from per-capita job openings for STEM graduates to median wage growth for STEM workers.

The report ranked Kansas City 60th overall with a total score of 43.09. It ranked 60th for professional opportunities, 75th for STEM-friendliness and 54th for quality of life.

Meanwhile, Wichita ranked 72nd overall with a total score of 39.32. It ranked 64th for professional opportunities, 57th for STEM-friendliness and 77th for quality of life.

The report found the best cities for STEM workers are as follows:

Seattle, Wash. Austin, Texas Boston, Mass. Atlanta, Ga. San Francisco, Cali.

The report found the worst metros for STEM workers are as follows:

Jackson, Miss. Cape Coral, Fla. Little Rock, Ark. Memphis, Tenn. Augusta, Ga.

