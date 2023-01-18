Police presence in Topeka neighborhood related to ongoing investigation

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police presence in the Greater Auburndale area is related to an ongoing investigation.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that a police presence in the 300 block of SW Roosevelt Ave. is related to an ongoing investigation.

Officials in ski masks could be seen in the area around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

TPD said it would have more information about the incident available later on Wednesday.

