Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
FILE
Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca

Latest News

Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
Dana Chandler
Third Dana Chandler murder trial set for October
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats