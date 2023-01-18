One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the Kansas State university campus.
The Kansas State University Police Department says around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were called to the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. with reports of a collision.
When officials arrived, they said they found a vehicle had hit a pedestrian crossing the street. The pedestrian was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital, however, the extent of their injuries remains unknown.
K-State PD noted that the investigation remains ongoing and no further details are available.
