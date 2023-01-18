No. 13 Kansas State outlasts No. 2 Kansas in overtime

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State came out firing in the first half, but it took overtime for the Wildcats to hang on by the skin of their teeth, 83-82.

K-State built a 16-9 lead and they took advantage of KU’s eight turnovers which led to 13 Kansas State points. Jalen Wilson responded with a three making it a 19-12 game but Kansas State went on a mini 5-0 run with the ‘Cats leading 24-12.

Another mini 5-0 run thanks to a Cam Carter three and Desi Sills layup, it was a 31-17 game. KU slowly clawed back within five points 35-30 and got it down to two at 38-36.

Desi Sills provided a huge spark off the bench, with 14 points after Keyontae Johnson scored eight of the first 16 K-State points.

The recent Big 12 Player of the Week KJ Adams Jr. had seven of Kansas’ first nine points of the game while adding four assists in the first half. He went into the break with 15 points and he’s now scored 10 points or more in 11 straight games.

Jalen Wilson was the only other double figure scorer for the Jayhawks with 12 points and four rebounds in the first half.

Kansas State started to cool off and Johnson had to sit for almost five minutes with two early fouls but he came back off the bench with 13 seconds and hit a fall away jumper over Wilson with three seconds remaining to game it a 44-39 game at the break.

Gradey Dick was held quiet most of that first half, hitting his first three in the second half to being the game at 46-42, but it seemed every time Kansas had a response, Kansas State answered as Ismeal Massoud drained a three and Desi Sills had another layup to put the Wildcats up 51-42.

But again, Kansas came back, Dajuan Harris pulled the game within three after drilling a three pointer to make it a 54-51 game.

Later in the half, Dajuan Harris Jr had a scary fall and left the game for a brief moment but did return.

Kansas took the lead for the first time with 8:30 to go after Wilson nailed two free throws. The last time the Jayhawks led in the game was when they were up 6-4. Then the Wildcats went on a 9-2 run and K-State took a 66-61 lead.

But Kansas got into some foul trouble as Kevin McCullar Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. fouled out five minutes from each other.

In overtime, it was close through out but with 1:30 left. Gradey Dick fouled out as well after Johnson hit two free throws to tie the game at 80. Tomlin fouled out shortly after and Wilson hit another two free throws making it a 82-80 game.

Then Kansas State would jump in front with an alley-oop from Markquis Nowell to Johnson making it a 83-82 game.

Kansas called a timeout but eventually turned the ball over and that was the ball game.

Wilson set his career-high in points with 38 on nine rebounds, Dick added 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Harris only had three points but provided 10 assists and Adams dropped 17.

Sills and Johnson led Kansas State with 24 and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15. Nowell was held to just four points.

Both teams are now 16-2 and 5-1 in Big 12 action.

