New year is perfect time for a financial checkup

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Experts say everyone should have a financial plan, and the new year is the perfect time to check in on it.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share a few tips on what to review each year.

Carlson said regularly touching base on your financial plan allows you to make any needed adjustments. He said the goal is to ensure a comfortable income, not just for today, but for the rest of your life.

As we begin the new year, Carlson said to see how your investments matched what you’d projected you’d have at this time. If it’s below expectations, he said try to assess why it happened and if change is needed. It could be you overspent, perhaps you were unaware of something that needed to be included, or it could be a one-time anomaly.

Watch the interview to learn more.

