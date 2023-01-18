May trial scheduled for police chief abuse case

John Caviness
John Caviness(Northwestern Oklahoma State Univ.)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date is set for a former Oklahoma college police chief arrested for child abuse in Wabaunsee County.

John Caviness was arraigned Tuesday, where a jury trial was set to start May 22.

Caviness is charged with two counts of child abuse against an 11-year-old, and one count of interference with law enforcement.

Caviness was police chief for Northwestern Oklahoma State University at the time of his arrest, he’s no longer employed there. He also used to work as a deputy in Jackson County.

