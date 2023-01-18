Man escapes injury in rollover crash after falling asleep at the wheel

A 20-year-old Wichita man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after...
A 20-year-old Wichita man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County.

The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on I-335 about six miles north of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Honda Civic was northbound on I-335 when the driver stated he fell asleep. The car left the roadway before striking a fence and rolling over.

The driver, Anders Whitfill, 20, of Wichita, was reported to have a possible injury.

However, there was no report of Whitfill being transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The patrol said Whitfill, who was alone in the car, was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Randall Hartman Jr.
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
FILE
Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca
FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Areas along HWY 36 will have the highest impact from snow/ice
Rain with a wintry mix today
With #2 KU playing #13 K-State in Manhattan Tuesday night, fans of both teams were represented...
Fans gather to watch Sunflower Showdown
With #2 KU playing #13 K-State in Manhattan Tuesday night, fans of both teams were represented...
Fans gather to watch Sunflower Showdown - clipped version