Man escapes injury in rollover crash after falling asleep at the wheel

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County.

The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on I-335 about six miles north of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Honda Civic was northbound on I-335 when the driver stated he fell asleep. The car left the roadway before striking a fence and rolling over.

The driver, Anders Whitfill, 20, of Wichita, was reported to have a possible injury.

However, there was no report of Whitfill being transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The patrol said Whitfill, who was alone in the car, was wearing his seat belt.

