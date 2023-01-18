Lil Jon to perform at halftime of Chiefs-Jags

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Lil Jon performs during Shaq's Fun House at...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Lil Jon performs during Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta. Bruno Mars may have wrapped up his massive "24K Magic World Tour" last year, but the singer gave one more glimpse into his stellar show the night before the Super Bowl. He was joined by Cardi B and Lil Jon on the final night of the three-night festival at the State Farm Arena, next door to where the New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 Sunday. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)(Omar Vega | Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to be ‘OK!’ with the organization’s latest halftime performer selection.

The Chiefs and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Wednesday that rapper Lil Jon would be performing at halftime of the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars and Chiefs will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A win would send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth consecutive season under the guidance of head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
Randall Hartman Jr.
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase
FILE
Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca

Latest News

Just before 9:40 p.m. Nov. 13, Topeka Police responded to a call of a vehicle injury crash at...
Affidavit reveals new details on alleged drunk driving wreck that destroyed fallen officer memorial
American Heart Association offers blood pressure checks to Kansas legislators
Kansas legislators gather at Capitol for ‘Blood Pressure Check Day’
American Heart Association offers blood pressure checks to Kansas legislators
American Heart Association offers blood pressure checks to Kansas legislators
Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland...
TPD asking individual to exit home in Oakland standoff
Topeka Arab Shriners donate 1500 tickets to KS National Guard for upcoming circus
Topeka Arab Shriners donate 1500 tickets to KS National Guard for upcoming circus