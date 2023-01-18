Hospital frauds steal $100K in merchandise from Manhattan outfitters

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Suspects who claimed to have been hospital staff in New York have allegedly stolen around $100,000 in merchandise from a Manhattan sports team outfitter.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to 520 McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of theft by deception and unlawful computer acts.

When officials arrived, it was reported by employees of Champion Teamwear that unknown suspects fraudulently posed themselves as employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital. The suspects proceeded to order more than $100,000 in merchandise which was sent to them - but was never paid for.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

