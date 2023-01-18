Governor Kelly announces Broadband Infrastructure program final phase, nearly $45 million awarded

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On January 18, 2023, Governor Laura Kelly announced that $44.5 million will be awarded to nine service providers to extend high-speed internet to 18,468 locations in 15 underserved counties across the state.

This will be the third and final award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program. The CPF program provides funding to establish broadband connections in critical areas of the state that lack high-speed internet access. According to the governor’s office, the total CPF investment of $83.5 million and nearly $42 million in matching funds will result in more than 24,500 homes, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, and other public institutions being connected to fast, reliable internet for the first time.

Governor Laura Kelly said, “The Capital Projects Fund represents a giant step toward getting every Kansan connected to high-speed internet. With this funding, we’re closer than ever to reaching our goal of making Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030.”

Based on the governor’s office’s findings, the targeted counties have as few as five locations per square mile, which until now has prevented providers from investing the resources needed to deliver a quality broadband option. The CPF Grant Program provides the necessary funding to implement high-speed broadband in these areas.

“The CPF program is a historic win for the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Through this grant program, we are supporting Kansans most in need by connecting the unserved, underserved, and those located in counties with high economic risk.”

The Kansas Office of Broadband Development said it received 141 applications for projects totaling more than $600 million, demonstrating the necessity and vitality of the program. A total of 24 projects received funding.

“We appreciate the support the providers and local governments are committing to ensure that all Kansans have equitable access to affordable high-speed internet,” Jade Piros de Carvalho, Broadband Development Director, said. “Supporting unserved and underserved communities across the state will continue to bridge the gap and provide a key resource for generations to come.”

The grant program resulted from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s approval of Kansas’ Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF) broadband infrastructure plan. The federal CPF program is a $10 billion capital project initiative available to states, territories, and tribal governments under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The governor’s office provided a list of all the grant awardees and communities that will benefit from the third phase of the Kansas CPF Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program and how much service the community was receiving before the grants were awarded:

The proposed service area is 99% unserved on the fringes of the Wichita metro area, targeting multi-dwelling unit properties. The project will offer a subsidy to assist with discounted broadband services.

The multi-county region targeted is 83% unserved, and 50% of the area is located in an economically disadvantaged county. This significant investment will bring connectivity to south-central Kansas.

This multi-county project is 100% unserved. To connect these rural areas northwest of Topeka, Cox will use an affordable, scalable solution already deployed in the KC metro region.

Hundreds of residences and businesses in this 98% unserved area will be positively impacted by the Fiber To The Home network that will be provided by Cunningham Communications.

More than 365 square miles of an economically distressed area with a 92% unserved population will be covered by GBT Rural.

This very rural, remote, and economically disadvantaged area in the northeast corner of Kansas is 91% unserved. The project will be based on a partnership between the Iowa Tribe, Doniphan County, Rainbow Telecommunications, and the City of White Cloud.

The 65-square-mile project area is 97% unserved. Mokan Dial will ensure symmetrical speeds up to 1G will be available and affordable to everyone in the targeted region.

Two separate project areas servicing a 99% unserved area of Saline County and a 93% unserved area of Decatur County. These awards will allow Nex-Tech to build the necessary infrastructure required to reach these rural areas.

This award will target a 100% unserved area of Johnson County. WANRack’s project will enable Kansans to participate in telehealth, remote work, educational opportunities, and the digital economy.

