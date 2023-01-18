Good Kids - Topeka High Photography Students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka High School photography students won a contest for their digital pictures to be displayed in the school’s health clinic. The idea being that if students see the work of their peers hanging on the walls, they might be more inclined to use the services provided by the health clinic. The student photography winners are Kerstin Scmitt, Jovanni Vargas and Blake Arndt.

