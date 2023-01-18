Former KCC Chair chosen to lead Commission in new year

FILE - Kansas Corporation Commission
FILE - Kansas Corporation Commission(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who previously served as the Chair of the Kansas Corporation Commission has been chosen to lead the agency again.

At its Tuesday, Jan. 17, Organizational Meeting, the Kansas Corporation Commission says Commissioner Susan K. Duffy was chosen to serve as the new Chair of the 3-member commission. She was appointed to the KCC in 2019 by Governor Laura Kelly and previously served as Chair from Jan. 16, 2020, to Jan. 14, 2021.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as Chair of the Commission,” Duffy said as she accepted her nomination from fellow Commissioners Dwight D. keen and Andrew J. French.

Before her appointment to the KCC, the Commission said Duffy served as General Manager for the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority for six years. However, the bulk of her career has been spent in state government. She served in several senior management positions in Kansas state government including Executive Director and Chief Administration for the Kansas Historical Society, Fiscal Controller and Director of Research for the Kansas Department of Revenue and Senior Budget Analyst in the Governor’s Budget Office.

The Commission noted that Duffy was also a fiscal analyst for the non-partisan Kansas Legislative Research Department and was responsible for the analysis of Medicaid and social service budgets.

KCC said Duffy earned her Bachelor of Arts degree and her Master of Arts degree in Political Science from Wichita State University.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

