Fans gather to watch Sunflower Showdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With #2 KU playing #13 K-State in Manhattan Tuesday night, fans of both teams were represented well here in the capital city.

Jeremiah Bullfrogs had tonight’s matchup on as many TV’s as you could hope for.

A great crowd turned out for food, drinks, and of course, a little bit of friendly trash-talking.

The Jayhawks are the defending champions, but with Kansas State playing so well this year, this in-state rivalry has a lot more meaning than in recent years.

I am a little nervous because this is kind of the test I think for K-State. They’ve played some good teams but KU is always a good game when we play. I’ve seen them play in Allen Fieldhouse, I’ve seen them play here so it’s gonna be fun,” Brendon, a K-State fan said.

“It’s been a more fun game than in the past, I’ll say that,” KU fan Ashley said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.