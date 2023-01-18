Fans gather to watch Sunflower Showdown

Jeremiah Bullfrogs had tonight’s matchup on as many TV’s as you could hope for.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With #2 KU playing #13 K-State in Manhattan Tuesday night, fans of both teams were represented well here in the capital city.

A great crowd turned out for food, drinks, and of course, a little bit of friendly trash-talking.

The Jayhawks are the defending champions, but with Kansas State playing so well this year, this in-state rivalry has a lot more meaning than in recent years.

I am a little nervous because this is kind of the test I think for K-State. They’ve played some good teams but KU is always a good game when we play. I’ve seen them play in Allen Fieldhouse, I’ve seen them play here so it’s gonna be fun,” Brendon, a K-State fan said.

“It’s been a more fun game than in the past, I’ll say that,” KU fan Ashley said.

