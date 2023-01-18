Evergy calls on renewable energy projects to help it reach carbon emissions goal

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has sent a call out for renewable energy projects that will help it reach its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Evergy says it issued a Request for Proposals for generation resources to serve customers. The solicitation bids for Evergy’s purchase or contracting of up to 1,240 megawatts of energy resources are expected to be in service by 2026. This is the first RFP since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Evergy noted that any savings achieved as part of the federal incentives would benefit customers.

The electric utility indicated that resources are required to be at least 50 MW and interconnect to the Southwest Power Plant. Preference will be given to projects in Kansas and Missouri - particularly located in Evergy’s service area. Proposals are due by Feb. 28 and will be subject to appropriate regulatory approvals.

Over the next decade, Evergy said it plans to add more than 3,500 MW of renewable energy and retire more than 1,900 MW of coal-based fossil generation. The projects chosen would fulfill plans to add up to 1,240 MW of renewable energy by 2026.

Evergy noted that it has set a goal of 70% carbon reduction by 2030 - relative to 2005 levels - and a target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. It expects a combination of supportive energy policies and evolving technology to enable the net-zero goal.

