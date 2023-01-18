Eastside Community Group to receive Community Impact Award

The Eastside Community Group will receive this year’s Community Impact Award at the 125th...
The Eastside Community Group will receive this year’s Community Impact Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. Photo Courtesy of: Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau(Courtesy Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastside Community Group will receive this year’s Community Impact Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.

On January 18, 2023, the Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that the Eastside Community Group will be recognized with the Community Impact Award.

The Eastside Community Group was founded in 1998 as a small Memorial Day celebration at 9th Avenue and East Street Park, which has now evolved into the Emporia Eastside Community Group. They are a non-profit organization made up of highly motivated individuals devoted to improving the community.

The Emporia Chamber said two lots were purchased back in 2004 by a generous and anonymous donor and given to the group as a gift. To complement the offering, Emporia Eastside Community Group was able to secure a grant that allowed the organization the opportunity to build a playground, a sidewalk, off-street parking, and a shelter home that can be reserved for small gatherings. The Emporia Eastside Community Group’s goal is to expand the park and include a smaller version of the shelter and a basketball court for young and old to enjoy.

Emporia Eastside Community Group holds several events, such as the annual Fish Fry, to raise funds. The events assist them in collecting funds to support the scholarships and other upcoming events like the Easter egg hunt and the Memorial Day barbeque.

The community group said it was so thankful for the community support, that back in 2003 they established a scholarship to give back to the community. The scholarship focus is to help students interested in furthering their education in the nursing field at a local educational entity.

Emporia Eastside Community Group said that throughout the years, it has worked extremely hard to bring back to life the once-forgotten park, to bring back together the neighborhood as a community, and to make Emporia a better place to live.

The formal recognition will be held Friday, January 20, at the Emporia Area Chamber’s 125th Annual Meeting. Additionally, awards will be given for the Chamber Volunteer of the Year, 2022 Business of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
Randall Hartman Jr.
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase
FILE
Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca

Latest News

Live at Five
Carl Carlson
New year is perfect time for a financial checkup
Campaign chairperson Trey George updates progress on the United Way of Kaw Valley's annual...
United Way of Kaw Valley reaches mid-way point of annual giving campaign
Carl Carlson
Here's a checklist for your financial resolutions
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has identified Dalton R. Quimby, 28, as a person of interest...
Santa Fe Trail High School burglary now has person of interest