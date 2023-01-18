Eastside Community Group to receive Community Impact Award

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastside Community Group will receive this year’s Community Impact Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.

On January 18, 2023, the Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that the Eastside Community Group will be recognized with the Community Impact Award.

The Eastside Community Group was founded in 1998 as a small Memorial Day celebration at 9th Avenue and East Street Park, which has now evolved into the Emporia Eastside Community Group. They are a non-profit organization made up of highly motivated individuals devoted to improving the community.

The Emporia Chamber said two lots were purchased back in 2004 by a generous and anonymous donor and given to the group as a gift. To complement the offering, Emporia Eastside Community Group was able to secure a grant that allowed the organization the opportunity to build a playground, a sidewalk, off-street parking, and a shelter home that can be reserved for small gatherings. The Emporia Eastside Community Group’s goal is to expand the park and include a smaller version of the shelter and a basketball court for young and old to enjoy.

Emporia Eastside Community Group holds several events, such as the annual Fish Fry, to raise funds. The events assist them in collecting funds to support the scholarships and other upcoming events like the Easter egg hunt and the Memorial Day barbeque.

The community group said it was so thankful for the community support, that back in 2003 they established a scholarship to give back to the community. The scholarship focus is to help students interested in furthering their education in the nursing field at a local educational entity.

Emporia Eastside Community Group said that throughout the years, it has worked extremely hard to bring back to life the once-forgotten park, to bring back together the neighborhood as a community, and to make Emporia a better place to live.

The formal recognition will be held Friday, January 20, at the Emporia Area Chamber’s 125th Annual Meeting. Additionally, awards will be given for the Chamber Volunteer of the Year, 2022 Business of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.