Downtown Manhattan street closed as repairs to be made over next 3 months

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy street in downtown Manhattan has closed as crews intend to make repairs over the next three months.

Officials with the City of Manhattan say that on Tuesday, Jan. 17, they closed the 600 block of Poyntz Ave. for street repairs. The roadway is expected to reopen during Easter weekend - April 9.

Officials also noted that Poyntz has been reduced to one lane eastbound between 9th and 8th St.

The City indicated that eastbound drivers will be detoured south on 8th St. to Houston St., then east to 5th St. and back north to Poyntz Ave. Meanwhile, westbound traffic can detour north at 4th St. to Humboldt St. then west on Humboldt to 9th St. and back south to Poyntz.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this repair period,” said a spokesperson for the City. “Please drive safely in this area and watch out for construction workers.”

Officials have told drivers to expect moderate to heavy traffic and likely some delays. The project is estimated to take about 3 months to complete.

