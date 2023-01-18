Crews respond to report of vehicles on fire in Scranton
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews on Wednesday morning were responding to a report of two vehicles on fire in the Osage County city of Scranton.
The incident was reported around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Dogwood in Scranton.
Initial reports indicated two vehicles were on fire near a residence.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Firefighters from nearby towns, including Carbondale, were providing mutual-aid assistance.
Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.