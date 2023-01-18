Crews respond to report of vehicles on fire in Scranton

Crews on Wednesday morning were responding to a report of two vehicles on fire near a residence...
Crews on Wednesday morning were responding to a report of two vehicles on fire near a residence in the Osage County city of Scranton.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews on Wednesday morning were responding to a report of two vehicles on fire in the Osage County city of Scranton.

The incident was reported around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Dogwood in Scranton.

Initial reports indicated two vehicles were on fire near a residence.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighters from nearby towns, including Carbondale, were providing mutual-aid assistance.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Randall Hartman Jr.
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
FILE
Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca
FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase

Latest News

FILE
Downtown Manhattan street closed as repairs to be made over next 3 months
FILE - Kansas Corporation Commission
Former KCC Chair chosen to lead Commission in new year
Lawrence crews extinguish a small blaze at Malott Hall on Jan. 17, 2023.
Crews extinguish blaze at one of KU’s largest buildings - Malott Hall
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 1-18-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 1-18-23