Crews extinguish blaze at one of KU’s largest buildings - Malott Hall

Lawrence crews extinguish a small blaze at Malott Hall on Jan. 17, 2023.
Lawrence crews extinguish a small blaze at Malott Hall on Jan. 17, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence extinguished a small blaze at one of the largest buildings on the KU campus - Malott Hall.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says on Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, crews were called to one of the University of Kansas’s largest buildings - Malott Hall - with reports of the smell of smoke. One unit was sent to investigate.

LDCFM noted that Malott Hall was built in 1954 and has had extensive work to expand the building in recent years. It is currently estimated to be worth just under $130 million. It also spans 332,000 square feet, which makes investigation difficult and labor-intensive.

Crews indicated that the incident was upgraded to a structure fire when they found a small blaze in the roofing material outside of the third floor. Due to the building’s size, a standpipe system was used to connect a firefighting hose and extinguish the blaze.

LDCFM said the fire was quickly extinguished and crews spent the next half an hour searching for fire extension. In total, crews were don’t he scene for more than an hour.

In addition to the KU Police Department, LDCFM said it responded with 8 units and 24 total firefighters.

Officials noted that no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimates were immediately available.

