Crews in the Capital City prepare for possible winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s road crews are preparing for the possibility of winter weather due to freezing rain, and residents have been warned to be cautious.

The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that crews are monitoring the possibility of winter weather lasting through the rest of the day into the early morning hours.

Officials indicated that a small crew will report to work at 10:30 p.m. and will monitor road conditions throughout the night. Crews will treat roads as needed.

In the event conditions worsen, officials noted that a full crew will be available to help clear the roads. The equipment has been prepped and is in working condition.

Due to freezing rain, officials warned that slick roads are possible, so they have encouraged drivers to be extra cautious.

