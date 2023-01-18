Concordia Police warn of fentanyl circulation in the community

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the execution of two drug search warrants, Concordia Police have warned residents of the circulation of fentanyl in the community.

The Concordia Police Department says on Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, officials conducted two search warrants with the help of the Cloud Co. Sheriff’s Office. During the searches, it said drugs and paraphernalia were seized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officials said no arrests had been made in connection to the cases, which both remain under investigation.

About five minutes after the announcement, CPD took to Facebook with a Public Service Announcement. Officials have recently fielded multiple calls about the illegal circulation of illicit fentanyl in the county. It wanted to remind residents that any candies, edibles or pills not bought directly from a store or pharmacy or in its original package may have been tampered with.

If anyone suspects illegal drug activity in their area, they should contact the Concordia Police Department at 785-243-3131 or the Cloud Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-243-3636.

Officials did not indicate that the PSA and search warrants were connected.

