AMBER Alert canceled: Police locate missing 8-month-old girl, look for suspect

Markelv Avery is suspected to have taken her from her mom's house.
Markelv Avery is suspected to have taken her from her mom's house.(Provided by the authorities)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert after an 8-month-old was taken from her mother’s house.

During a press conference later in the afternoon, the police department said that the missing and endangered child has been found safe. Information about where she was found isn’t yet available.

The child wasn’t with the suspect, so the police are still looking for him.

The AMBER Alert has been canceled at this time.

In the AMBER Alert, law enforcement stated Malani Avery was taken by 21-year-old Markelv Avery -- who is her father -- just before 9:15 a.m. from her mom’s house in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue.

Police stated Markelv Avery was armed with a black handgun and was driving a white four-door Honda Acura that was missing its front bumper.

The suspect vehicle in an AMBER Alert issued Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect vehicle in an AMBER Alert issued Wednesday afternoon.(KCPD)

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information has been asked to call 911.

Again, the child has been found but was not with the suspect. As such, the police are still looking for the suspect.

Markelv Avery is described as being a Black man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and who weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a denim jacket.

Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and having a pink blanket.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

