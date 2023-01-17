Washburn’s Mulvane Art Museum highlights listening, water in new exhibitions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In two new exhibitions, Washburn University’s Mulvane Art Museum will highlight the benefits of attentive listening as well as the importance of water.

Washburn University says on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that its Mulvane Art Museum will present two new exhibitions which will be on view until March 18.

The university indicated that “Invitations to Listen” features art from the creations of Rachel Epp Buller in response to her daily walks during her time in Canada. While on her walks, she explored how listening can be a mindful act carried out not just with the ears, but with the whole body.

Washburn noted that Buller strives for a listening practice that is full of care so that it becomes a way to attune herself to her surroundings. Her art invites attendees to slow down, ground themselves in the present and listen.

The school said the show is presented in conjunction with its 2023 WUmester theme of health and healing. The art in this exhibition will suggest that mindful movement and attentive listening could highlight important paths toward healing and connection to the natural world.

Washburn indicated that “Clear Water: Encountering Mokuhanga” draws from the Mulvane’s rich collection of Japanese woodblock prints which it received in 1968 as a gift from Robert Whitcomb. The exhibition was curated by Matthew Willie Garcia, a multimedia printmaker based in Lawrence and Kansas City.

The university said the selections highlight the engaging techniques and history of mokuhanga. The exhibition explores the integral role that water plays in the medium. The traditions, culture and ecology of Japan have a rich relationship with water highlighted by mokuhanga.

WU noted that an opening reception will be held for both exhibitions between 3 and 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, during the First Friday Artwalk. The museum is located at 1700 SW Jewell Ave.

