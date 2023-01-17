Tuesday forecast: Nice today, precipitation tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy today’s nice day before cooler but more seasonal weather arrives the rest of the week. This will also include a storm system where most areas will receive rain however areas north of I-70 have the highest probability of a wintry mix including snow and ice accumulation.

Taking Action:

Tomorrow’s storm system will mainly be rain but areas north of I-70 need to watch for slick roads due to a wintry mix.

Even though the bulk of northeast KS will receive rain tomorrow, with temperatures dropping below freezing Wednesday night this will lead to slick roads through Thursday morning so plan accordingly by leaving early and of course checking the road conditions before heading out.

While the 8 day indicates dry conditions this weekend, one model is indicating some precipitation Saturday so keep checking back daily for updates on if we have to add a chance in for the weekend.



While the forecast is still subject to change and get more specific throughout the day and of course tomorrow morning, confidence is fairly high that areas north of I-70 will have the highest probability of winter precipitation with tomorrow’s storm system. Areas along and south of I-70 will likely just get rain and even if any snow does mix in mainly Wednesday night, it won’t amount to much. Roads will be impacted tomorrow, mainly wet roads but some areas will have icy and/or slushy conditions and then we’ll monitor roads getting slick Wednesday night for all of northeast KS. Remember it’s tough to treat wet roads.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NW/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain/wintry mix moves in after 1am. Lows in the low 30s in north-central KS to upper 30s near I-35. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mainly rain but a wintry mix is likely north of I-70 but especially along HWY 36 in the morning before it transitions more to rain by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds E 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Any leftover rain changes to snow with a Trace to 0.5″ of snow after sunset before dry conditions settle in by sunrise Thursday and for the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

One model is indicating a storm system with a rain/snow mix late Friday night through Saturday evening. There also is another model indicating a chance of snow Sunday night into Monday. With too much uncertainty, will keep the 8 day dry for now but know there is a chance of precipitation during these times.

