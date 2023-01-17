Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 36 just east of Seneca has closed as crews clear the scene of a train-semi truck accident.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicated on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that U.S. Highway 36 near Seneca had been closed between two legs of Kansas Highway 63.

The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that the incident happened at the tracks just south of Main St. on 6th St. just before 9:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

According to the system, the road had been closed due to a train-vehicle accident. The train remains stopped, blocking the highway.

KDOT noted that flaggers are in place and are rerouting vehicles around the incident.

The road is expected to reopen around 12:45 p.m.

