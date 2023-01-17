Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca

FILE
FILE(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 36 just east of Seneca has closed as crews clear the scene of a train-semi truck accident.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicated on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that U.S. Highway 36 near Seneca had been closed between two legs of Kansas Highway 63.

The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that the incident happened at the tracks just south of Main St. on 6th St. just before 9:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

According to the system, the road had been closed due to a train-vehicle accident. The train remains stopped, blocking the highway.

KDOT noted that flaggers are in place and are rerouting vehicles around the incident.

The road is expected to reopen around 12:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck

Latest News

K-State president Richard Linton takes the podium at the Kansas Statehouse to announce new 105...
K-State announces statewide economic partnership plan
FILE
New organization launches in the face of rising healthcare costs
Midday in Kansas
Washington County Solid Waste Department break in
Break-in at Washington Co. transfer station could reveal potential pattern
FILE - Radon monitoring
Gov. urges Kansans to act during Radon Action Month