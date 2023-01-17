TPS celebrates MLK day with awards program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Topeka Public Schools gathered Monday for a poetry and art awards program in honor of MLK day.

The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in partnership, with Living the Dream Inc. held Monday’s event at its Fellowship Hall.

Winners in the art, essay, and poetry competitions were recognized and presented and presented with gift cards.

Artwork from all different age groups was displayed.

Washburn Rural High School student Audrey Appuhn, winner of the poetry contest, read her poem “tick tick” to the audience.

Students said this program gave them a chance to learn about other cultures while also sharing some of their own unique stories.

My artwork is a Filipino tradition game, it’s called sunka and it’s just a Filipino game and I wanted to incorporate more Filipino culture into mine because I feel like although it was a Martin Luther King competition, he fought for a lot more than just one culture,” said Shawnee Heights student Marissa Ruiz.

Living The Dream Inc. will be hosting another MLK Day event Monday night at 6 with a free chili and soup dinner at the New Life Baptist Church.

