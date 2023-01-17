TPS celebrates MLK day with awards program

Students from Topeka Public Schools gathered Monday for a poetry and art awards program in honor of MLK day.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Topeka Public Schools gathered Monday for a poetry and art awards program in honor of MLK day.

The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in partnership, with Living the Dream Inc. held Monday’s event at its Fellowship Hall.

Winners in the art, essay, and poetry competitions were recognized and presented and presented with gift cards.

Artwork from all different age groups was displayed.

Washburn Rural High School student Audrey Appuhn, winner of the poetry contest, read her poem “tick tick” to the audience.

Students said this program gave them a chance to learn about other cultures while also sharing some of their own unique stories.

My artwork is a Filipino tradition game, it’s called sunka and it’s just a Filipino game and I wanted to incorporate more Filipino culture into mine because I feel like although it was a Martin Luther King competition, he fought for a lot more than just one culture,” said Shawnee Heights student Marissa Ruiz.

Living The Dream Inc. will be hosting another MLK Day event Monday night at 6 with a free chili and soup dinner at the New Life Baptist Church.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders...
Chiefs to host Jaguars in divisional round
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Wamego man arrested after drugs, stolen property, weapons found in search

Latest News

SALUTE OUR HEROES: Topeka pastor finds ways to serve community
SALUTE OUR HEROES: Topeka pastor finds ways to serve community
SALUTE OUR HEROES: Topeka pastor finds ways to serve community
SALUTE OUR HEROES: Topeka pastor finds ways to serve community
TPS celebrates MLK day with awards program
TPS celebrates MLK day with awards program
Serve news conference in Manhattan, KS