Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said.

• One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2013 Cadillac sport utility vehicle was northbound on 105 Road when it left the roadway and entered the right -- or north -- ditch.

The driver over-corrected, crossing the road before it entered the south ditch then rolled, causing the driver to be ejected. The SUV came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver, Marca L. Berger, 56, of Ensign, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Berger, who was traveling alone in the SUV, wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

• Another fatality crash was reported at 11 a.m. Monday on US-160 highway, about nine miles west of Ashland in Clark County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2019 Freightliner semi-trailer was eastbound on US-160 when it left the roadway to the right and entered the south ditch. The driver then over-corrected and the vehicle crossed the roadway before entering the north ditch, where it rolled.

The driver, Rene O. Fugueroa Jr., 42, of Dodge City, was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Dodge City, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said Fugueroa, who was alone in the semi, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

• A teen was killed and a woman was seriously injured in another crash that was reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday on US-400 highway about a mile south of Fredonia in Wilson County.

The patrol said a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling east on US-400 when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck the front of a Chevrolet Traverse. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound ditch.

The patrol said the driver of the Nissan, Taylor Chrisman, 18, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Chrisman was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Shelli Nyambane, 44, of Parsons, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Nyambane was wearing her seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
FILE
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Wamego man arrested after drugs, stolen property, weapons found in search
FILE
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

Latest News

FILE
Icy roads lead to airborne semi-truck on NW Kansas highway
13 News This Morning At 6AM
No injuries were reported Monday night when a car caught fire on Interstate 35 in Emporia,...
Car catches fire Monday night on Interstate 35 near Emporia
Up to 0.10" of ice and up to 2" of snow possible mainly along HWY 36
Nice today, precipitation tomorrow