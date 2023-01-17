Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said.

• One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2013 Cadillac sport utility vehicle was northbound on 105 Road when it left the roadway and entered the right -- or north -- ditch.

The driver over-corrected, crossing the road before it entered the south ditch then rolled, causing the driver to be ejected. The SUV came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver, Marca L. Berger, 56, of Ensign, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Berger, who was traveling alone in the SUV, wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

• Another fatality crash was reported at 11 a.m. Monday on US-160 highway, about nine miles west of Ashland in Clark County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2019 Freightliner semi-trailer was eastbound on US-160 when it left the roadway to the right and entered the south ditch. The driver then over-corrected and the vehicle crossed the roadway before entering the north ditch, where it rolled.

The driver, Rene O. Fugueroa Jr., 42, of Dodge City, was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Dodge City, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said Fugueroa, who was alone in the semi, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

• A teen was killed and a woman was seriously injured in another crash that was reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday on US-400 highway about a mile south of Fredonia in Wilson County.

The patrol said a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling east on US-400 when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck the front of a Chevrolet Traverse. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound ditch.

The patrol said the driver of the Nissan, Taylor Chrisman, 18, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Chrisman was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Shelli Nyambane, 44, of Parsons, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Nyambane was wearing her seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

