SE Kan. man seriously injured after failure to yield to traffic

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Southeast Kansas was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NE Weir and 90th St. - about 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 69 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Honda Fit driven by Dale Smith, 71, of Opolis, was headed south on 90th St. as a 1997 Ford F350 driven by Alex Cooper, 39, of Pittsburg, had been headed west on Weir Rd.

KHP said Smith failed to yield to traffic in the intersection and was hit by Cooper’s truck.

Officials said Smith was taken to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo., with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Cooper and the two juveniles in his truck escaped the crash without injury. Everyone was reported to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.