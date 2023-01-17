SALUTE OUR HEROES: Topeka pastor finds ways to serve community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Mount Zion Church Pastor Delmar White has been a familiar face around Topeka for many years now as somebody in the community who “does the work,” as he so often puts it.

“I take the approach of Christ’s idea of social gospel. While we’re concerned about the soul, we’re also concerned about the whole person,” Rev. White said.

A Lawrence native, White first came to the capital city in 1993 to serve as pastor of the Antioch Missionary Baptist until 2003 when he departed to serve in churches in Kansas City and Lawrence.

To Pastor White, helping others is truly his calling in life.

“Just kind of where the need is at, what can we do to alleviate some of the burden that some of the people have. Knowing that we can’t do it all, but what’s our role? Finding our niche and getting busy doing it,” Pastor White said.

White also serves as a grief counselor at Midland Hospice Care. He says his world experience has taught him a lot about people.

“People in general just want to know, it’s kind of cliché, people don’t want to know how much you care until they see,” Pastor White said.

Pastor White believes to truly help people, you have to be willing to meet them on the level they are at.

*So, my idea is to engage with individuals, also to find out where they’re at, what they’re needs are, and not to shame individuals. I’m always mindful of the fact it’s but by the grace of God I am where I am.

For someone who spends much of their time speaking to others, Pastor White says he makes sure to remind himself it is important to always keep perspective in life.

“Remembering that I may be up today, but I could find myself down tomorrow. How I treated people on my way up will determine the level of help that i get on my way down,” Rev. White said.

