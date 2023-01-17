Report finds Kansas in bottom half of states best to start a small business in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas may have some ground to gain when it comes to nurturing small businesses.

With about 20% of new businesses failing within the first year and inflation further exacerbating the issue, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Dec. 17, it released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst States to Start a Business.

To see which states held the most fertile ground for new ventures, WalletHub said it compared all 50 across 27 key metrics. Data sets ranged from financing accessibility to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID to office-space affordability.

The report ranked Kansas 36th overall with a total score of 44.68. The Sunflower State ranked 44th for the business environment, 44th for access to resources and 15th for business costs.

To the west, Colorado ranked 4th overall with a total score of 56.14. it ranked 4th for the business environment, 7th for access to resources and 35th for business costs.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 9th overall with a total score of 53.12. It ranked 28th for the business environment, 19th for access to resources and first for business costs.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 25th overall with a total score of 46.92. It ranked 32nd for the business environment, 39th for access to resources and 16th for business costs.

Lastly, to the east, Missouri ranked 40th overall with a total score of 43.69. It ranked 48th for the business environment, 34th for access to resources and 25th for business costs.

The report also found that Missouri had the third-lowest average growth in the number of small businesses. Nebraska had the fourth-highest total spending on incentives as a percentage of GDP while Missouri had the second-lowest. Meanwhile, Colorado had the second most educated population.

According to the report, the best states to start a small business in are as follows:

Utah Florida Texas Colorado Idaho

The worst states to start a small business in are as follows:

Alaska Connecticut West Virginia New Jersey Rhode Island

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

