RCPD on the lookout for two bikes stolen within hours of each other

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are on the lookout for two bicycles that had been stolen within a few hours of each other.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, officials were called to the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, a 21-year-old male victim reported that his Talaria Sting electric bicycle had been stolen. The crime cost him around $4,400.

Then, around 10:45 a.m., officials said they were called to the 800 block of Laramie St. with another theft report.

When officials arrived here, a 23-year-old male victim reported his red and white Specialized Rockhopper mountain bicycle had been stolen. The crime cost him around $700.

RCPD has not said if they believe the cases are connected.

