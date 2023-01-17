RCPD on the lookout after military-issued equipment stolen from vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the lookout after military-issued equipment was stolen from a man’s vehicle.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, officials were called to the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a 21-year-old man reported his car had been broken into and a military-issued IOTV vest, HCH helmet and his license plates had been stolen. The crime cost him around $3,300.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

