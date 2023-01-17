RCPD investigates after $2.4K in accessories stolen from Best Buy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have opened a case after nearly $2,400 in computer and phone accessories were stolen from Best Buy.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, officers were called to Best Buy in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, it was reported that two unknown men stole Buds 2 Pro Headphones and Magic Wireless Keyboards from the business, costing it nearly $2,400.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.