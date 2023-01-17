A Rare Sight: Kansas officials help rescue Snowy Owl

LANE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A rare sight as far south as Kansas, officials helped rescue a Snowy Owl - the first in Lane County - over the weekend.

The Lane County Kansas Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials assisted Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens with an injured Snowy Owl. It said this is the first time this kind of owl has been documented in the county.

Officials indicated that the bird had appeared malnourished and exhausted and will now recover in a rehabilitation facility.

According to the Audobon Society, Snowy Owls are rare to see in Kansas as they typically stick to areas around northern Canada. The species is known to nest in regions of the Arctic.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.