One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl

Randall Hartman Jr.
Randall Hartman Jr.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a fight had broken out between two adult males that did know each other. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was found that Randall Harman Jr., 36, of Topeka, had been the suspect.

Officials noted that Hartman had left the scene before they arrived. However, the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, TPD indicated that officials were able to locate Hartman in the 1100 block of SW Fillmore St. and was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery.

Hartman remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck

Latest News

William Thorp
After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant
FILE
Officials investigate third deer poaching in just as many months near Emporia
Kansas small business report
Report finds Kansas in bottom half of states best to start a small business in
Box truck rollover
Lyon Co. road closed as crews attempt to clear food from box truck rollover