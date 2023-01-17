One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a fight had broken out between two adult males that did know each other. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was found that Randall Harman Jr., 36, of Topeka, had been the suspect.

Officials noted that Hartman had left the scene before they arrived. However, the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, TPD indicated that officials were able to locate Hartman in the 1100 block of SW Fillmore St. and was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery.

Hartman remains behind bars with no bond listed.

