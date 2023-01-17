Officials say Nemaha Co. subject found following weekend incident

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The person who was sought by officials in Nemaha County over the weekend has since been accounted for.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that a person they had been searching for in the area of Kansas Highway 63 and K-71 on Saturday has been accounted for.

Officials told residents they are no longer searching for anyone and that the situation is now considered resolved.

Officials also sent a thank you to residents for staying vigilant and taking precautions. No other information about the incident or the subject has been released.

