Officials investigate third deer poaching in just as many months near Emporia

FILE
FILE(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into a third deer poaching case near Emporia in just as many months.

KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has opened a third deer poaching incident since early November.

Officials said the latest incident happened on Jan. 9 near Roads M and 155 - just southeast of Emporia.

Scheve noted that the deer was killed “by illegal means after dark” but other details including the suspect description remain under investigation.

Officials have not said that the other two incidents - one on Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X and one on Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T - and the third do not seem to be connected.

If anyone has information about any of the incidents, they should call Game Warden Scheve at 620-431-9873.

