Officials: Bald eagle flies into power lines, causes outages for hundreds

Officials said a bald eagle that flew into powerlines in Wisconsin caused hundreds of power...
Officials said a bald eagle that flew into powerlines in Wisconsin caused hundreds of power outages.(Pxfuel)
By Jimmie Kaska and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Hundreds of people in a Wisconsin city were without power for several hours Sunday after an outage was caused by a bald eagle, according to officials.

The Hudson Police Department made a post on Facebook Sunday afternoon saying a power outage was caused by a bald eagle that flew into a power line.

Xcel Energy said the bird made contact with equipment at a power substation that served Hudson customers around 3:30 p.m.

WEAU reports the incident caused a brief outage that lasted for around a minute for about 2,700 customers. A second outage followed, affecting 860 customers for two and a half hours.

In a statement, Xcel Energy said an observer in the Hudson area believed the bird was a bald eagle.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was called in to remove the dead eagle. Power was then restored to all customers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck

Latest News

Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children
Kansas small business report
Report finds Kansas in bottom half of states best to start a small business in
Box truck rollover
Lyon Co. road closed as crews attempt to clear food from box truck rollover
Train-semi accident
Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca
Jake LaTurner
Trial to open for man accused of threatening Kansas lawmaker