Northeast Kansas talent headed to Hutchinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hutchinson Community College is loading up for next season with local talent.
Topeka West Quarterback Malachi Berg, Nemaha Central Running back Cooper Hajek and Washburn Rural Tight end Lukas Hanks (so far) have committed to the Blue Dragons.
#AGTG🙏🏼110% COMMITTED!! @BlueDragonsFB 🔵🔴! pic.twitter.com/ENw8MYwUu8— malachi (@malachiberg2004) January 14, 2023
Committed 💙🐉@CoachOmli @CoachDrewDallas pic.twitter.com/aSDYWbKsDM— Cooper Hajek (@CooperHajek) January 16, 2023
110% committed‼️ 🔵🐉@BallcoachKrause @CoachDrewDallas pic.twitter.com/i4bkXkOL1f— Lukas Hanks (@HanksLukas) January 17, 2023
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.