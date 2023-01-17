Northeast Kansas talent headed to Hutchinson

(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hutchinson Community College is loading up for next season with local talent.

Topeka West Quarterback Malachi Berg, Nemaha Central Running back Cooper Hajek and Washburn Rural Tight end Lukas Hanks (so far) have committed to the Blue Dragons.

